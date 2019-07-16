Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clarus has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.13 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

