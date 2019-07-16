ClearPoll Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. ClearPoll has a market cap of $441,235.00 and $189.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00263977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.01209904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00025549 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00112449 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000645 BTC.

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll was first traded on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io.

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.