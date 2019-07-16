Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,742,500 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 30th total of 3,364,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

CCEP opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $73,639,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,196,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,479,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,498,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,722,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

