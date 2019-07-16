Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CNCE. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Novavax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.29.

CNCE opened at $11.45 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $271.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.44 and a quick ratio of 20.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.31). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 7,118.04%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 386,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $4,133,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 63,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

