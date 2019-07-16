Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,114,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the May 30th total of 1,005,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $253.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.97.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNST. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4,092.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

