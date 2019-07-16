Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) shares rose 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.56, approximately 225,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 131,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

CVTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $112.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

The stock has a market cap of $267.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bosworth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,765. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVTI. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 257.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 400.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

