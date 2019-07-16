Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBRL. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.54.

Shares of CBRL opened at $178.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $739.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 240,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $41,028,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,116,899 shares of company stock valued at $191,482,548. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 218.2% during the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 237.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

