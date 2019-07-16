Critical Comparison: NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) vs. DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) and DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NOMURA RESH INS/ADR and DUFRY AG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOMURA RESH INS/ADR $4.55 billion 2.67 $462.51 million $0.49 25.92 DUFRY AG/ADR $8.65 billion 0.48 $73.41 million N/A N/A

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DUFRY AG/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares NOMURA RESH INS/ADR and DUFRY AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOMURA RESH INS/ADR 10.14% 11.80% 8.20% DUFRY AG/ADR 0.13% 11.83% 4.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NOMURA RESH INS/ADR and DUFRY AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOMURA RESH INS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A DUFRY AG/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DUFRY AG/ADR has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. DUFRY AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR beats DUFRY AG/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOMURA RESH INS/ADR

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. It is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, system development, and system management solutions, as well as shared online services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. The Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, system development, and system management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The IT Platform Services segment provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. It is also involved in research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DUFRY AG/ADR

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. Its retail shops offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, confectionery, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination merchandise, and other accessories, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. The company operates approximately 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, cruise liners, seaports, and other touristic locations. Dufry AG was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

