Critical Contrast: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) & Urban Edge Properties (NASDAQ:UE)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Office Properties Income Trust and Urban Edge Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.78%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urban Edge Properties pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Office Properties Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 1.13% 0.95% 0.34% Urban Edge Properties 26.64% 10.84% 3.88%

Risk and Volatility

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Urban Edge Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $426.56 million 3.02 -$21.88 million $7.95 3.37 Urban Edge Properties $414.16 million 4.95 $105.15 million $1.31 13.01

Urban Edge Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Office Properties Income Trust. Office Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Office Properties Income Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

