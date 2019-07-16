Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) vs. Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Head to Head Survey

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cushman & Wakefield does not pay a dividend. Terreno Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -1.43% 10.36% 1.84% Terreno Realty 44.18% 5.62% 3.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Terreno Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $8.22 billion 0.49 -$185.80 million ($1.09) -16.89 Terreno Realty $151.66 million 20.65 $63.28 million N/A N/A

Terreno Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cushman & Wakefield and Terreno Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 2 9 0 2.82 Terreno Realty 0 3 2 0 2.40

Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus target price of $20.38, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. Terreno Realty has a consensus target price of $48.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.88%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Terreno Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.5% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Cushman & Wakefield on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. It serves real estate owners and occupiers. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

