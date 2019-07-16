CWV Chain Hits Market Cap of $8.00 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $353,813.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00271012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.01171423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00023350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00107457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000548 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,451,734,630 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

