Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €69.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DZ Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,170 ($15.29) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €56.57 ($65.77).

ETR:DAI opened at €46.52 ($54.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is €47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a fifty-two week high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

