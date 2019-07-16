Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Set at $69.00 by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.24.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $479,057.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,003 shares of company stock worth $3,709,180 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 141.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

