Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $7.53 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DB. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.40 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.60.

Deutsche Bank stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

