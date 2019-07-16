Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, May 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas cut RHEINMETALL/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($930.23) target price on Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 363.58 ($4.75).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 334.10 ($4.37) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 326.86. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 300.70 ($3.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79). The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.