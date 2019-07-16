Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Investec raised shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,224.41 ($42.13).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,401 ($44.44) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,394.11. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a one year high of GBX 3,500.50 ($45.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.51.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

