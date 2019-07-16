E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives €10.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.25 ($11.92).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOAN shares. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie raised shares of AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of FRA EOAN remained flat at $€9.40 ($10.93) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,599,660 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.68. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

