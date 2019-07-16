easyJet’s (EZJ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EZJ. Barclays lowered their price objective on SpartanNash from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. HSBC downgraded to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,179.14 ($15.41).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 995.80 ($13.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 929.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.36. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.70).

In other news, insider John Barton purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.79) per share, with a total value of £99,220 ($129,648.50). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,952,608.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

