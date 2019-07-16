Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.12 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.89.

ERI opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07. Eldorado Resorts has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $627.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,032,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,667,000 after purchasing an additional 208,199 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,717,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,705 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,733,000 after purchasing an additional 163,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,114,000 after purchasing an additional 331,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

