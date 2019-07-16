Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.48 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 29.29%. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

