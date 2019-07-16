Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

EQ opened at $5.50 on Friday. Equillium has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,049,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equillium by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 90,792 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

