Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 30th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ESCA stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $166.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.24. Escalade has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Escalade by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 149,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 41,174 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Escalade by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 495,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the period. 28.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

