Espers Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Espers has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. Espers has a market capitalization of $748,299.00 and $17.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.46 or 0.01075752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00038613 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00277881 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005281 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004449 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.