Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPO. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

EXPO traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.52. 134,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,208. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29. Exponent has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $102,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Exponent by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 138,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 43,262 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exponent by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.