FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $369.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,987,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.48. 101,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,149. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $104.12.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

