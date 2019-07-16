GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.16. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 98,593 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16.

GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

About GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

