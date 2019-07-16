Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.40. Glencore shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 13,326 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLCNF. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock.

Glencore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

