Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Get Globalstar alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered WCF Bancorp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of GSAT opened at $0.44 on Friday. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Globalstar by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. HRT Financial LLC lifted its position in Globalstar by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.