Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.44. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $56,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rex A. Copeland sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $62,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $816,751. Insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

