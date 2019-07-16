Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) Short Interest Update

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the May 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GRIF stock remained flat at $$36.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $184.80 million, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.76. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

In related news, VP Scott Charles Bosco sold 2,000 shares of Griffin Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Griffin Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Griffin Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 30.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

