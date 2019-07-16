GYM Group (LON:GYM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 877 ($11.46) target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 322.60 ($4.22).

LON GYM opened at GBX 251 ($3.28) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.55 million and a PE ratio of 47.36. GYM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 344.50 ($4.50).

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

