GYM Group (LON:GYM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GYM opened at GBX 251 ($3.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.26. The firm has a market cap of $346.55 million and a PE ratio of 47.36. GYM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 344.50 ($4.50).

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

