H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of H & R Block stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,793. H & R Block has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $29.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.21. H & R Block had a return on equity of 364.51% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H & R Block will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from H & R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 83.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 233.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 8,750.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 36.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

