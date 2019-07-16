Hardy Oil & Gas (LON:HDY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.36

Hardy Oil & Gas plc (LON:HDY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $3.30. Hardy Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 50,486 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.36.

Hardy Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:HDY)

Hardy Oil and Gas plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in India. It holds a 10% interest in the GS-01 block situated in the Gujarat-Saurashtra offshore basin off the west coast of India; and a 75% interest in the CY-OS/2 exploration block covering an area of approximately 859 kilometers located in the northern part of the Cauvery basin.

