Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €54.60 ($63.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Varta has a 12-month low of €22.42 ($26.07) and a 12-month high of €55.80 ($64.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €51.03.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.