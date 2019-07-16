Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Capital One Financial upgraded Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 1.96. Hess has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Hess had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hess will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.14%.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Slentz sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $130,104.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,319.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 25,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,590,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,017,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,868,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $106,016,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,563,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hess by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,220,000 after purchasing an additional 830,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,964,000 after purchasing an additional 557,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.