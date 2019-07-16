Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.19.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

HIMX opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $537.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.06. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.95 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.25%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 201.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,411,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 2,136,120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 393,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 60,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 662.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 297,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,104 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.