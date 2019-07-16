Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.42.

NYSE HUM opened at $285.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. Humana has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.25.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. Humana had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $402,117,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,118,000 after acquiring an additional 361,263 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 31.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 957,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,111,000 after acquiring an additional 230,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,190,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,242,553,000 after acquiring an additional 186,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 114.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 306,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after acquiring an additional 163,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

