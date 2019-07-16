Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HURN. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.75.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of HURN opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.92 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $865,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,352,749.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,389.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,585,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 162,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.