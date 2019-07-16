Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) vs. Smartsheet (NASDAQ:SMAR) Financial Survey

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -30.04% -34.42% -18.68% Iclick Interactive Asia Group -20.99% -3.76% -2.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Smartsheet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smartsheet and Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $177.72 million 32.60 -$53.88 million ($0.62) -87.68 Iclick Interactive Asia Group $160.02 million 1.31 -$32.41 million ($0.09) -40.89

Iclick Interactive Asia Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iclick Interactive Asia Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Smartsheet has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Smartsheet and Iclick Interactive Asia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 1 9 0 2.90 Iclick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smartsheet currently has a consensus price target of $52.70, indicating a potential downside of 3.05%. Given Smartsheet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Iclick Interactive Asia Group.

Summary

Smartsheet beats Iclick Interactive Asia Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

