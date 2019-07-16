InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INWK opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75. InnerWorkings has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.43.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $267.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in InnerWorkings by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,756,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 135,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InnerWorkings by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in InnerWorkings by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,582,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 877,690 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in InnerWorkings in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in InnerWorkings by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 802,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 393,991 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.