Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and Longfin (NASDAQ:LFIN) Head to Head Review

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and Longfin (NASDAQ:LFIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and Longfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon -5.28% 6.43% 2.30% Longfin N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.3% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Longfin shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Inovalon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of Longfin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovalon and Longfin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $527.68 million 4.34 -$39.16 million $0.18 83.11 Longfin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Longfin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovalon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Inovalon and Longfin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 0 2 1 0 2.33 Longfin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovalon currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.50%. Given Inovalon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inovalon is more favorable than Longfin.

Summary

Inovalon beats Longfin on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately 964,000 physicians; 519,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 264 million individuals and 42 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Longfin Company Profile

Longfin Corp. operates as a finance and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company specializes in structured trade finance solutions and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms. It offers Blockchain technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, processors, manufacturers, importers, and exporters. Longfin Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

