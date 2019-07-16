Insider Buying: Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WISH) Major Shareholder Purchases 40,280 Shares of Stock

Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WISH) major shareholder Cove Street Capital, Llc purchased 40,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,112.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WISH remained flat at $$0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,738. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41. Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Get Wright Investors Service alerts:

Wright Investors Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Wright Investors Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.