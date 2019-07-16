Insider Selling: Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.27, for a total value of $6,713,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,148,500.00.

Okta stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.85. 1,343,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,998. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $139.49.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,127,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Okta by 4,123.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.28.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

