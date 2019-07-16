Instructure (NYSE:INST) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $45.20 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Instructure stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.84. Instructure has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $50.19.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Instructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Instructure will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $236,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,110. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INST. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Instructure by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Instructure during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Instructure during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Instructure by 73,355.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Instructure during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

