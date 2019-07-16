International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Premier Asset Management Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC lowered shares of to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 654.62 ($8.55).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 455.20 ($5.95) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 459.87. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12 month low of GBX 431.80 ($5.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39). The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74.

In related news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57), for a total value of £1,760,500 ($2,300,405.07).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

