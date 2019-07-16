Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,014,821 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 283,899 shares.The stock last traded at $0.81 and had previously closed at $0.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXG. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.20.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 891,250 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 5.05% of Interpace Diagnostics Group worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

