IONChain (IONC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.20 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. IONChain has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $1.06 million worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00273614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.65 or 0.01176990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023568 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00108636 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000559 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

