ITV (LON:ITV) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price (up from GBX 550 ($7.19)) on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 147 ($1.92).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 109.90 ($1.44) on Friday. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.55 ($2.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.45.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,362.04 ($4,393.10). Also, insider Carolyn McCall bought 44,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £49,493.79 ($64,672.40).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

