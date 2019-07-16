Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.91.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $78.14 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $93.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $215.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $201,943.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,747.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $48,391.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,267 shares of company stock worth $436,103. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3,402.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 160,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

